VIPD says drowning death of 9-year-old girl is ‘suspicious’

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Members of the Virgin Islands Police Department are interviewing the parents of an 9-year-old girl who died early Saturday morning in St. Thomas.

The case began at 5:22 a.m. Saturday when officers were called to the scene at Rumer Road near Vitraco Mall to investigate a sudden death, according to the VIPD.

“Emergency Medical Technicians on scene concluded that a 9-year-old female did not have any vital signs,” Kishma Chichester said. “The cause of death is unknown at this time, pending an autopsy.”

The VIPD said it is “actively investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident,” according to Chichester.

“As the investigation is on going and more facts are obtained, VIPD will release further information,” she said. “At this time, we are unable to indicate if this case has been classified as a homicide, but it is being investigated as such.”

Police said that they “have conducted several interviews and do have a person of interest” at this time, authorities said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 911, Major Crime at 340-642-8449, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.