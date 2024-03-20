Former fugitive Darren Bess released to family member as he awaits murder trial in St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Darren Bess was flown back to St. Croix on Monday and charged with the 2021 murder of Kevin Jerome.

Bess, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, carrying of firearms openly or concealed in the commission of a crime of violence, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and first-degree reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On March 6, Bess was arrested in Auburn, California, on a VIPD warrant for the murder of Jerome. He remained detained until his extradition to the territory to face charges.

Darren Bess is processed in Mars Hill, Frederiksted on Monday. (Photo courtesy of the VIPD)

Unable to post bond, the suspect was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

On February 26, 2021, at approximately 9:57 a.m., 911 was notified of shots fired and a man down on Main Street in Williams Delight. police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a black male with a gunshot wound to the head and an older model SUV with multiple bullet holes, according to police.

FREE AS A BIRD: Darren Bess was brought in on a bird on Monday. And by Wednesday he was again free to his own devices on St. Croix. (Photo courtesy of the VIPD).

The male was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His parent identified him as 30-year-old Kevin Jerome.

A police investigation revealed that Darren Bess conspired with Ian Benjamin Jr. to kill

Jerome and that Benjamin killed Jerome, police said.

On March 1, 2024, Ian Benjamin Jr., 22, was arrested without incident, booked and processed. He was remanded to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility after he failed to post $1,000,000.00

bail.

If anyone has information regarding this case or any other crime, please contact Crime

Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-8477 or the VIPD tip line at 340-778-4950.