Second suspect in 2021 St. Croix murder arrested in California

FREDERIKSTED — A second suspect in the 2021 murder of 30-year-old Kevin Jerome has been arrested in California, authorities said.

Darren Bess was arrested by warrant Wednesday in Auburn, California, “where he will remain detained pending extradition to the Virgin Islands to face the charges,” according to information released by Virgin Islands Police on Thursday.

The arrest comes after another man, Ian Benjamin Jr., was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree and third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, possession of ammunition, and reckless endangerment, according to the VIPD.

Darren Bess, 29, of St. Croix, at the time of his arrest by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in Auburn, California on Wednesday.

Benjamin appeared in court Monday and was released to his mother’s custody after signing an unsecured $1 million bond.

According to charging documents, Benjamin is accused of shooting Jerome to death on February 26, 2021.

Virgin Islands Police said at the time that officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:57 a.m. on Main Street in William’s Delight, and found 30-year-old Jerome dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

On Thursday, police released additional details about the case.

VIPD mug shot of Ian Benjamin, Jr., 22, of St. Croix.

“Investigation revealed that Mr. Jerome’s love interest was the former girlfriend of Darren Bess and that Mr. Bess conspired with Ian Benjamin Jr. to kill Mr. Jerome,” according to police.

Police said Benjamin killed Jerome “with a firearm he used in crimes tied to him before and after the murder of Mr. Jerome and was subsequently arrested with the weapon in his possession.”

Police executed a search warrant at Benjamin’s home in Frederiksted on April 9, 2021, and charged him with possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was arrested again on June 25, 2021, and charged with attempted murder in connection with a December 22, 2020, drive-by shooting in the area of Marley Homes.

Police said Benjamin was shot during that incident, and underwent surgery at Luis Hospital to remove a bullet from his chest, according to court records.

While jailed awaiting trial in both the gun possession and drive-by shooting cases, Benjamin was arrested again on Oct. 1, along with Heriberto Perez and charged with stabbing another detainee with an 18-inch steel shank, according to court records.

Bureau of Corrections staff reported that Benjamin accidentally stabbed himself through the wrist during the attack, fracturing his arm bone, and the victim suffered a collapsed right lung, according to court records.

On Thursday, police thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Office for their assistance in apprehending Bess.

The statement from police added that, “we are extremely grateful to the community for all the assistance rendered during this investigation and ask that if anyone knows anything regarding this case or any other crime please use Crime Stoppers,” the anonymous tip service at 1-800-222-8477, or the V.I. Police tip line at 340-778-4950.