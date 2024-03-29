Liberty VI responds to Senate’s complaint

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The 35th Legislature passed a bill Monday requiring the Virgin Islands Public Services Commission to file an official complaint with the Federal Communications Commission against Liberty VI.

Two days later, Ravindra Maywahlall, Liberty VI’s general manager, responded to the bill in a written statement.

“As we have in the past, we will continue to address any concerns from the USVI Senate, the Virgin Islands Public Services Commission (PSC) and our valued customers. We are also available to answer any questions the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) may have regarding our migration process or any other issue,” Maywahlall wrote.

“We have been responsive to all matters presented by the PSC as well as any other regulatory and government agency. We have provided responses to all questions asked and given regular updates about the migration process of our mobile customers. Importantly, we will continue to cooperate and be supportive,” he said.

Ravindra Maywahlall, Liberty VI’s general manager

“We acknowledge the impact that the complexities of this transition have had on our customers, and we sincerely apologize for this. We have made investments and taken action to improve the situation,” Maywahlall said.

This includes, but has not been limited to:

Our technical teams have been working tirelessly to enhance the processes and systems for the past several months.

We established pop-up stores throughout the territory in an effort to better serve our customers. One was set up in St. John’s Cruz Bay area on February 23 and we opened another one at the Strive Senior Center in St. Thomas on March 5.

We established fast lane lines at our stores to successfully help senior citizens, emergency workers, teachers, elected officials, and recently migrated business customers with their services.

We had a team of field experts help resolve SIM card and other device-related issues for our government and business customers.

We reinforced our teams with additional personnel at stores and call centers to be more agile.

“As a result of these actions and investments, the migration process has improved significantly and most issues have been resolved. Calls and visits to our service centers have notably declined and the volume of troubleshooting visits at stores has gone down significantly. We expect to finish migrating all mobile customers in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week,” he continued.

“Our next immediate focus is to address the limited number of complex device-related issues, optimize our new platforms (including billing), and enhance our roaming capabilities, which now includes most destinations frequented by Virgin Islanders. We have customer service representatives that can troubleshoot problems at our stores, in addition to English-speaking representatives that can help customers remotely,” he expressed.

“We are aware that some customers have had a problem with their bill. To address this, we recently launched an enhanced version of our My Liberty platform, available on app and web versions. Customers are encouraged to download and use the My Liberty app and/or access the web version at https://www.libertyvi.com/myaccount as their main method for account management. The recent update includes new features that allow users to manage their Liberty accounts anywhere at any time and is available free of charge. We also have a Q&A section https://www.libertyvi.com/migration/questions on our Liberty Mobile USVI webpage with information and tutorials to help customers with any questions they might have about the migration process,” he informed.

“In summary, Liberty VI is part of the U.S. Virgin Islands community, and we value and care for our employees, customers, and communities. Since our arrival in the USVI in 2020, we have increased the number of stores and new hires in the USVI. Today, we have 86 local employees. We continue to invest in the territory by building much-needed telecom infrastructure and helping the communities we serve through Liberty Foundation,” Maywahlall added.

“We know the transition process has been complex, but it is almost complete. Again, we regret any inconvenience our customers may have experienced during this process and we thank our customers and our employees for their cooperation and trust,” he concluded.