Massachusetts man drowns at Trunk Bay in St. John

CRUZ BAY — Police are investigating a possible drowning of a Massachusetts man in St. John just after noon on Monday.

Chris Laslocky, 49, of East Brookfield, was positively identified as the drowning victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department and social media said.

The investigation began at 12:30 p.m. Monday, when officers were notified of a possible drowning victim at Trunk Bay beach in St. John, according to the VIPD.

REST IN PEACE: Chris Laslocky, 49, (right) and a friend in a profile picture on LinkedIn.

Laslocky was observed swimming out at a far distance from the shoreline and began to take in water, police said.

The swimmer then sought refuge on a nearby outcropping of rocks and subsequently became unresponsive, according to police.

“Bystanders then contacted emergency medical services for assistance, however, the male

succumbed to his ailments after life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

LinkedIn said that Laslocky worked as a “metals and sales management professional” for EMJ Metals in Massachusetts.