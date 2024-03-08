St. Lucian Woman Found Dead in St. John

CRUZ BAY — A man told police he brought his mother dinner, but when he arrived, he found her dead in her home in St. John on Thursday night.

Lucy Fessale-Ferguson, 92, of St. Lucia, was identified as the deceased woman, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers confirmed Fessale-Ferguson’s death shortly after 10:51 p.m., when they were notified about a “D.O.A” in Estate Grunwald on St. John, according to the VIPD.

“On Thursday, March 7, 2024, at an unknown time, a male brought dinner for his mother and

noticed that she was unresponsive,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The male then contacted emergency medical services for assistance, however, the female succumbed to her ailments after life saving measures were unsuccessful.”

Police released no further information about Fessale-Ferguson.