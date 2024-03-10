Shredded cheese recall over listeria concerns in 15 states affects food-maker Sargento

PLYMOUTH — Sargento is recalling shredded and grated cheese products sold to food service groups in 15 states over concerns the cheeses could be contaminated with listeria.

No Sargento-branded products sold in traditional grocery stores were affected. The recall has been linked to one supplier, California-based Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc., that has also affected numerous other cheese brands.

Sargento released a statement saying its recall impacted “a limited amount” of its food service and ingredients products.

“On February 5, out of an abundance of caution, Sargento voluntarily recalled the products that were supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. and products that were packaged on the same lines,” it said. “This recall did not impact Sargento-branded products. Sargento immediately terminated its relationship with Rizo-Lopez Foods Inc. and immediately notified our customers.”

According to the FDA, the wider Rizo-Lopez recall has resulted in 26 illnesses, including two deaths and 23 hospitalizations as of February 22.

According to information posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, the Sargento-specific recall affects thousands of various cheeses distributed to Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

The most heavily affected items were white cheddar cheese products, with 2,633 cases being recalled. These had best-by dates of between March and June 2024.

The recall was initiated February 5.