U.S. Marshal Conducts Public Sale of Property in St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — In accordance with a Writ of Execution from the District Court of the Virgin Islands, a public auction will be held by the District Court Marshal, offering a property to the highest bidder.

The sale is scheduled to take place at the Office of the U.S. Marshal located within the U.S. Courthouse & Federal Building, at 3013 Lot 13, Golden Rock, Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. This event is set for 10 a.m. on March 14, 2024.

The property up for auction, identified as Plot No. 117M, spans approximately 0.25 U.S. acres within The Whim Estates, West End Quarter of St. Croix. Details of the plot can be found in P.W.D. Drawing No. 3171, initially dated May 21, 1974, and later revised on May 24, 1988.

In compliance with 5 VIC 484 et seq., the sale mandates a deposit of 10% or more of the purchase price to be made with the Marshal by the close of business on the day of the sale or by 4 p.m., whichever is earlier. The remaining balance must be fulfilled within 30 days following the sale. Failure to complete payment within this period will result in the forfeiture of the deposit, which will then be applied towards the judgment for which the property is sold.

Prospective buyers seeking information on bidding procedures are encouraged to contact the Marshal’s Office, with facilities in St. Thomas – District Headquarters (phone: (340) 774-2743) and St. Croix (phone: (340) 718-2743).

It is important to note that the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development is not the owner of the property in question, located at 117M Whim – St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The property, estimated at .25 acres with a living area of 1066 sq. ft., includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms but does not feature a carport. It is currently occupied. Detailed directions to the property are provided, with the starting bid set at $113,533.

The announcement also includes a disclosure that all properties are sold ‘as is’ and will be transferred without any warranty regarding the property’s condition, size, location, or title state. The sale is subject to utility easements, rights of way, real estate taxes, other taxes, and assessments. The terms may be further specified at the sale time, and all sales are subject to potential postponement or cancellation.

Potential buyers are solely responsible for investigating the property before the sale date. The USDA disclaims any liability for claims by the winning bidder related to the property’s size, location, condition, or any issues arising post-sale.