Woman terrorized by man with a knife in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man is facing domestic violence charges after a woman was attacked with a knife in St. Thomas.

Junior Jones, 41, of Hospital Ground, was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Friday and charged with false imprisonment-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 11:06 p.m. on March 1, 2024, when officers were called to the Schneider Hospital about an assault victim, according to the VIPD.

“The victim stated that she agreed to give her ex-boyfriend, Junior Jones a ride home, however when she arrived at his residence, he began pulling her hair and striking her in the head,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The victim stated that she made multiple attempts to get away from Mr. Jones but he threatened to stab her with a knife and shoot her.”

The unnamed victim sustained a cut to her hand after she attempted to grab the knife that Jones tried to assault her with, according to Chichester.

VIPD mug shot of Junior Jones, 41, of Hospital Ground in St. Thomas.

Detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit interviewed Jones on Saturday, police said.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Jones declined to make a statement, according to police.

Jones was booked, processed and jailed pending future court action.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5534 or the Office of the Police Chief.