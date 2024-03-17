Woman arrested for claiming to be another person to get free medical care

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix woman was arrested for pretending to be another person in order to get free medical care, authorities said.

Love S. Pluviose, 35, was arrested and charged with acting in an assumed character, fraudulent claim on the government, fraudulent insurance claims and participating in frauds on creditors, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on June 23, 2021 when detectives with the Economic Crimes Unit started investigating two visits by Pluviose to the Luis Hospital in Estate Diamond Ruby.

VIPD mug shot of Love S. Pluviose, 35, on St. Croix.

“The investigation revealed that on May 5, 2021, Love S. Pluviose and an accomplice knowingly used an individual’s identity for medical treatment at the Juan F. Luis Hospital on two separate occasions, causing the individual to incur a debt of $3,621.00 in medical bills,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

On Friday, Pluviose surrendered herself to detectives with the ECU without incident, according to Chichester.

After being served with a warrant for her arrest, she was taken into official custody.

Pluviose was booked, processed and released on an unsecured bond. Her bail was set at $5,500.00.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow.