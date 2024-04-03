Bryan explores ‘exchange of sand’ with St. Vincent and the Grenadines on boondoggle

KINGSTOWN — Governor Albert Bryan said today that he “has successfully completed his trip to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and also visited Barbados.”

“This trip aimed to improve trade relations and explore opportunities for collaboration in various industries between the Virgin Islands and St. Vincent,” Government House said in a prepared statement.

During the visit, Bryan said he met with Saboto Caesar, minister of agriculture for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

They talked about the potential for increased produce exports from St. Vincent to the Virgin Islands and the emerging opportunities within St. Vincent’s cannabis industry.

Bryan was invited to visit their world-certified cannabis operation by Minister Caesar. The tour showcased the advancements and potential of their medicinal cannabis cultivation, which is already exporting to several European countries.

Governor Bryan (left) met with St. Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister-for-life Ralph Gonsalves on his paid vacation.

“This represents a significant new avenue for St. Vincent to expand its agricultural exports on a global scale,” Government House said.

In addition to discussions on trade, Bryan and Caesar “explored avenues for cooperation in other areas,

including the exchange of sand and the facilitation of educational opportunities for students from St. Vincent to further their studies in agriculture and other industries in the Virgin Islands.”

Governor Bryan expressed his optimism about the prospects for increased collaboration between the Virgin Islands and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Our visit has reaffirmed the strong bonds between our territories and highlighted exciting opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships,” Bryan said. “I am confident that by working together, we can

harness the potential of our respective economies and create lasting prosperity for our people.”

The chief executive said that “this trip to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados shows the Virgin Islands’ commitment to fostering regional cooperation and pursuing economic growth and development opportunities.”