Gun butting at Starz Hotel nets gold chain, wallet

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was hit in the head with a gun to snatch his gold chain.

The case began at 2:48 a.m. today when Patrol Units were dispatched to Contant near the Starz Hotel to investigate an armed robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The victim stated that two black males jumped out of a vehicle, pushed him to the ground and struck him to the head with a firearm,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The victim also stated that the suspects grabbed his chain, searched his pockets and removed his wallet.”

The victim told police that his attackers they fled the scene traveling eastward in a SUV, according to Freeman.

The victim sustained a cut to his head, bruising to the chest and lacerations to his inner

lip and left palm, she said.

The unnamed victim was transported via ambulance to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau

Detective D. Greenaway-Thomas at 340-774-2211 ext. 5574 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.