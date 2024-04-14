2023 income tax returns are due tomorrow

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — There are only a few short hours left for most people to submit their 2023 tax returns.

While it’s always good to get a head start, close to a third (29%) of people wait until the last few weeks before Tax Day, according to an nalysis of IRS data.

Here are the dates you need to know for tax season 2024, including federal filing deadlines, as well as if you can expect your U.S. Virgin Islands refund.

Joel A. Lee, director of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Internal Revenue, has provided extended hours for the filing of tax returns.

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, taxpayers can file returns and pay taxes owed between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in St. Thomas at the Red Hook location and on St. Croix at the Sunny Isles office.

The hours of operation for tax day on Monday, April 15, 2024 will be extended for the convenience of the taxpayers. The Bureau’s offices on St. Thomas (Red Hook and Nisky) and St. Croix (Sunny Isles) are open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The St. John office will remain open until 5:00 p.m.

Taxpayers who are unable to file their 2023 returns by the due date are reminded that they can file an extension by using Form 4868. To obtain approval of the extension, the taxpayer must properly estimate the tax liability due and file the Form 4868 no later than April 15, 2024. The extension is only for the filing of the tax return. Taxpayers who owe taxes must pay the tax due on April 15th to avoid the failure to pay penalty. The extension will be granted until October 15, 2024.

Questions concerning the extended office hours can be directed to the Processing Division at (340) 715-1040, extension 2223.