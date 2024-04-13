U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success Program Announced in the USVI

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Officials held a press conference Friday to announce the commencement of the U.S. Army “Partnership for Your Success” program in the Virgin Islands.

“The PaYS program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross-section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies,” according to information on the organization’s website. “The program provides America’s soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future. This unique program is part of the Army’s effort to partner with America’s business community and reconnect America with its Army,” the PaYS website explained.

The program offers soldiers guaranteed job interviews and possible employment after serving in the Army. With the program’s launch here, eligible participants will be provided with opportunities to interview for positions within the Government of the Virgin Islands. The venture is expected to help fill numerous employment vacancies in the territory with qualified candidates.

Division of Personnel Director Cindy L. Richardson speaks at a press conference on Friday, announcing the start of the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success program in the V.I. (Photo courtesy Government House via Facebook)

“It is with great pride that we announce this collaboration between the Government of the Virgin Islands Division of Personnel and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, specifically with their ‘transition to civilian life’ incentive, [known as] the PaYS program,” USVI Division of Personnel Director Cindy L. Richardson said.

“Here at the GVI, we recognize the importance of supporting our returning soldiers as they reintegrate into the workforce,” she added. “We are committed to providing them with the necessary resources and opportunities to thrive in their GVI careers. We affirm that qualified PaYS participants who meet the eligibility criteria will be interviewed by the hiring agencies,” she declared.

Richardson described the opportunity as a “win-win” and offered support on behalf of the Bryan-Roach administration.

“This partnership creates a win-win situation for all the parties involved. We hope this new incentive will attract qualified servicemen and women seeking a rewarding career in public service,” Richardson stated. “We are confident that the GVI, as an employer, will benefit from having returning veterans as employees as they bring with them their skills, professional work habits, pride, and personal integrity that their military background provides,” she noted.

Richardson and Deputy Commanding General/Chief of Staff, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, Lt. Gen. Maria R. Gervais, signed a memorandum of agreement to solidify the PaYS partnership. Gervais also presented the GVI with a certificate of participation and a plaque on behalf of the PaYS program.