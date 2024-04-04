Health launches food safety hotline

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health’s Epidemiology Division, along with the Environmental Health Division, is announcing the launch of a Food Safety Hotline dedicated to promptly addressing the public’s food safety concerns.

The Food Safety Hotline allows the public to report any issues related to food safety, such as suspected food poisoning, contamination concerns, foodborne illness outbreaks, unsanitary conditions in food establishments, and unsafe food handling practices.

“We continue to prioritize the well-being of our residents and visitors through our commitment to food safety,” said Dr. Esther Ellis, Territorial Epidemiologist. “The Food Safety Hotline provides a direct line of communication for individuals to report incidents, enabling us to respond quickly and effectively to protect consumers.”

Environmental Health Director, Wanson Harris, emphasized that “the new hotline is a vital tool for our community’s safety. The public’s reports empower us to quickly address concerns and to ensure that rigorous standards of food hygiene are being met. Together, we can ensure every bite is a source of nourishment, not concern.”

To report a suspected case of foodborne illness, please contact the Food Safety Hotline at 340-725-5389 or 340-774-7477 ext. 5647. The hotline is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Ellis is cautioning the public that the Food Safety Hotline should not be used for medical emergencies. “If you fall ill and suspect it may be food-related, immediately seek the care of a healthcare provider or go to the Emergency Room,” she said.

The Virgin Islands Department of Health is also working to make an online reporting option available within the next few months.