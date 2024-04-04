April is Safe Driving Awareness Month

FREDERIKSTED – April is dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

Every year, countless lives are needlessly lost due to these preventable behaviors on the road. It’s time for collective action to make a difference on our roadways.

Impaired driving, whether due to alcohol, drugs, or medication, significantly increases the

risk of crashes. Even a small amount can impair judgment, reaction time, and coordination,

putting everyone on the road at risk.

Distracted driving, often caused by texting, talking on the phone, eating, rubbernecking, or

adjusting the radio while driving, poses another significant threat. Just a moment of

distraction can lead to devastating consequences.

During the month of April, let’s pledge to be responsible drivers. Remember to always

designate a sober driver if you plan to consume alcohol, and never get behind the wheel if

you’re impaired. Additionally, curb distractions by keeping your attention focused on the road

and avoiding activities that divert your concentration away from driving.

Remember: “Put the Phone Away or Pay” and “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving.” These

slogans serve as poignant reminders of the importance of staying alert and undistracted while

driving.

Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone. Spread the word, educate others, and

join the movement to end impaired and distracted driving. Let’s ensure that every journey is a

safe one.

Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving, VI & Put the Phone Away or Pay

Join us in observing Impaired and Distracted Driving Awareness Month this April. Together,

let’s save lives and create safer roads for all. For more information, and resources on impaired

driving prevention visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving or www.viohs.com or to

request a traffic safety presentation, contact the Virgin Islands Office of Highway Safety

through Director Daphne O’Neal at [email protected], Impaired Driving

Coordinator K’ Tonya Petrus at k’tonya. [email protected]. You may also contact the office via

telephone at 340-772-3025, or 340-513-5291.