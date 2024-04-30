High risk of life-threatening rip currents continues

SAN JUAN — Increasing winds and the arrival of a northerly swell will continue deteriorate marine and coastal conditions through at least mid-week, the National Weather Service said.

There is still a high risk of life-threatening rip currents today, according to the NWS.

Pockets of low-level moisture dot the Caribbean Sea, producing isolated showers. High pressure north of the islands supports moderate to fresh easterly winds across the basin, pulsing to strong speeds in the Gulf of Honduras, Windward Passage and offshore southern Hispaniola. Seas are 4-7 feet in the central Caribbean, including the Windward Passage, and Gulf of Honduras.

Northerly swell is pushing through the water passages in the northeast Caribbean resulting in seas of 6-9 feet. Elsewhere, moderate or weaker winds and slight to moderate seas prevail.

For the forecast, the aforementioned ridge is expected to slide eastward and weaken over the next few days, resulting in more tranquil marine conditions midweek and into the weekend.

Northerly swell will support rough seas through the passages in the northeast Caribbean through tomorrow.