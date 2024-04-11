Police investigating assault in Simmonds Alley

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Simmonds Alley in broad daylight Wednesday.

Criminal Investigation Bureau units found a crime scene in Simmonds Alley where one man was injured just after noon, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 12:15 p.m., when 911 dispatchers got a report of a male bleeding from the neck on Kronprindsens Gade nearJala Jala. nightclub, according to the VIPD.

“Moments after, officers made contact with the male victim, who sustained a laceration to the left side of his neck, from an assault which reportedly occurred in Simmonds Alley,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The unnamed victim declined to provide an official statement to the police at the time of the incident, according to Chichester.

The man was taken to Schneider Hospital by ambulance for treatment, she said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone having information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211. You may also submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers USVI, at 1-800-222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.

Law enforcement officers encourage anyone with additional information to contact police as they continue to investigate this violent incident.