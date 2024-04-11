SOB sweeps up 6 in drug arrests on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Local police teamed up with their federal counterparts to make six arrests at a notorious open-air drug market on St. Thomas recently, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

During the month of February 2024, as part of a joint operations by the Virgin Islands Police Department joined forces with the assistance of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Agency (HIDTA) Task Force to focus on the Red Hook area “which is known for the illegal distribution of narcotics on Saint Thomas,” according to the VIPD.

The Special Operation Bureau’s police action was deemed “fruitful” and resulted in six warrant-issued arrests.

Those arrested include:

VIPD mug shot of N’Kel Morton, 30, of St. Thomas.

N’Kel Morton, 30, was arrested on March 8, 2024, in the area of Red Hook Plaza, police said. Morton

was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

VIPD mug shot of Jaamal Bell, 42, of St. Thomas.

Jaamal Bell, 42, was arrested on March 7, 2024, at American Yacht Harbor. Bell was

charged with possession with intent to distribute.

VIPD mug shot of Peter Francis, 33, of St. Thomas.

Peter Francis Jr., 33, was arrested at American Yacht Harbor and charged with

possession with intent to distribute.

VIPD mug shot of Anwar Lockhart, 40, of St. Thomas.

Anwar Lockhart, 40, was arrested on March 15, 2024 on Cassi Hill and charged with

distribution of cocaine.

VIPD mug shot of Niah Henry, 35, of St. Thomas.

Niah Henry, 35, was arrested on March 16, 2024 at Red Hook Plaza and charged with

possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Kenson Plasimond, 43, was arrested on March 7, 2024 at Tutu Park Mall and charged

with possession with intent to distribute.