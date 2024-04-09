USVI marine and beach conditions to deteriorate starting tonight; high surf possible tomorrow

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — St. Thomas and St. John can expect excessive rainfall in some areas, NOAA’s lead meteorologist Ian Carlos Colón-Pagán said this morning.

Pulses of a long-period northerly swell and moderate to locally strong east to northeast winds will promote hazardous seas for small craft, according to Colón-Pagán.

Beachgoers can expect life-threatening rip current conditions starting this evening and possibly continuing through the weekend, he said.

High surf conditions are possible tomorrow for northern Puerto Rico, Culebra, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands.

Flooding of urban areas, roads, small streams, and washes. Isolated flash floods are possible. Ponding of water in roads and poorly drained areas can be expected. Urban and small streams flooding is possible. .

Wind…Breezy conditions. Unsecured items could blow around so you are encouraged to tie them down.

Marine Conditions

Seas equal or greater than seven feet across the offshore Atlantic Waters are expected tonight. Hazardous conditions for small craft. Moderate to fresh north to northeast winds will affect the waters.

Rip Currents

Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone particularly across northern St. Thomas and eastern St. Croix, spreading to most of the USVI tonight. .

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN

Wednesday through Monday: A Moderate to High Risk of Rip Currents will persist for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Limited to elevated wind risk mainly across the waters and coastal areas, becoming limited Saturday onwards.

Marine risk will be up to elevated, spreading to northern nearshore waters and local passages. Limited rainfall risk is forecast for Wednesday.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

* WHAT…Life-threatening rip current conditions due to breaking waves up to 6 to 8 feet. Breaking waves exceeding 10 feet are possible on Wednesday.

* WHERE…North-facing beaches of Rincon and Aguada in western Puerto Rico, Culebra, and the northern US Virgin Islands.

* WHEN…From Wednesday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Rip currents that can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water where it becomes difficult to return to safety. High waves that can wash over jetties and sweep people and pets onto jagged rocks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers.

Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help.

If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly.