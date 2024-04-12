USVI sets a new mark for cruise ship arrivals

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The USVI reported a significant growth in cruise passenger arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019.

In 2023, St. Thomas and St. Croix welcomed more than 1,600,000 passengers on 495 cruise calls, representing a 13 percent increase compared to 2019. Additionally, The USVI saw a 58 percent increase in passengers from 2022 to 2023 and is expected to have another 5 percent rise in cruise arrivals in 2024.

“Cruise has been and continues to be a leading entryway for visitors into the territory,” USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said.

“I am proud to see the Caribbean’s appeal continue to captivate travelers. Our collaborative efforts with partners like FCCA and the Caribbean Tourism Organization underscore the unity of our region, ensuring unforgettable experiences for visitors while highlighting the unique strengths of the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a safe, welcoming destination and a shared commitment to tourism, we embrace our role as an integral part of the Caribbean community.”

Photo: Governor Albert Bryan Jr., Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, and Deputy Commissioner RoseAnne Farrington with Disney Cruise Line Executives

SOURCE: Cruise Industry News