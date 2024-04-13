Plan for your future during financial literacy month

We celebrate ‘Financial Literacy Month’ every April to promote financial education and well-being in the United States. FLM also serves as a reminder that Social Security is a vital part of any financial plan. Our online tools are here to help you understand your potential Social Security benefits and how they fit into your financial future.

You should periodically review your Social Security Statement using your personal my Social Security account. Your Statement is an easy-to-read summary of the estimated benefits you and your family could receive, including potential retirement, disability, and survivors benefits.

Our Plan for Retirement tool in your personal my Social Security account allows you to check various benefit estimate scenarios. You can compare the effect different future earnings and retirement benefit start dates have on your future benefit amount.

Please tell your friends and family about the steps they can take to improve their financial knowledge by exploring their personal my Social Security account. If they don’t have an account, they can easily create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

For inquiries on Social Security, please access www.socialsecurity.gov, call 1-800-772-1213 or visit your local field office, which address is available at www.ssa.gov/locator/.

Expert Column By Víctor Rodríguez

Public Affairs Specialist

Social Security Administration

For the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico