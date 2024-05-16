Forecasters predict increase in rain starting next week

SAN JUAN — The NOAA Weather Prediction Center indicates an increased 50% chance of above-average rainfall in the Northeast Caribbean region for the period May 22 to June 4.

Although this information does not tell us about the intensity of rainfall or whether we will have significant flooding or not, citizens are asked to review their plans for extended periods of rain.

High pressure north of the basin is supporting fresh to strong easterly winds offshore of central and eastern Honduras, as well as in the south- central Caribbean, including portions of the Gulf

of Venezuela.

Mainly moderate east to southeast winds prevail across the remainder of the basin, except light and variable in the southwest Caribbean south of 12N. Seas are in the 3-4 feet range east of 70W, and in the 5-8 feet range west of 70W. Isolated moderate convection is noted in the southwest Caribbean south of 12N.

For the forecast, the strong winds in the Gulf of Honduras will persist through Sunday, reaching near gale-force speeds Friday evening into Saturday morning. Fresh to strong winds will pulse at night in the Gulf of Venezuela and offshore Colombia through Sun evening.

Moderate to rough seas are expected with these winds. Gentle to moderate winds are expected elsewhere through early next week. Meanwhile, haze due to agricultural fires in Central America

continues across areas in the northwest Caribbean.