Help cops find St. Thomas man wanted for robbery in St. John

CRUZ BAY — Police need your help today to find a St. Thomas man for a robbery in St. John.

Shaun Dogue Jr., of Anna’s Retreat, is wanted in connection to a first-degree robbery incident on St. John, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Dogue is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, a slight build and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds,

No other information was provided by the VIPD on Facebook about suspect Shaun Dogue Jr.

If you see Dogue, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or Detective Jermaine Carty of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880.