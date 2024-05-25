Help police find St. Thomas robbery suspect on St. John

CRUZ BAY — Police need your help today to find a St. Thomas man for a robbery in St. John.

Shane Paris-Creque, of St. Thomas, is wanted in connection to a first-degree robbery incident on St. John, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Paris-Creque is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, a slight build and a brown complexion. He stands 6-feet, 0-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds,

No other information was provided by the VIPD on Facebook about suspect Shane Paris-Creque.

If you see Paris-Creque, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911 or Detective Jermaine Carty of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880.

