Home Depot inside job theft conspiracy widens with 2 more arrests

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two more men have been swept up in the Home Depot theft conspiracy on St. Thomas.

Stevie Brown, 53, and Sherwayne Felix, 38, each of St. Thomas, were arrested and charged with grand larceny (aiding and abetting), buying, receiving or possessing stolen property and obtaining property by false pretenses, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mug shot of Sherwayne Felix, 38, of St. Thomas.

The case began on January 26, 2024, when the Economic Crime Unit started investigating a theft complaint filed by Home Depot, according to the VIPD.

The complainant on behalf of Home Depot stated that a former employee allowed persons to walk out of the store with unpaid merchandise, police said.

“Investigation revealed that Stevie Brown and Sherwayne Felix were identified as individuals who benefited by receiving unpaid merchandise,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of Stevie Brown, 53, of St. Thomas.

On January 29, 2024, Brown was interviewed, and admitted that he paid $40.00 for merchandise valued over $1,000.00, according to Chichester.

On February 1, 2024, Felix was interviewed; at one occasion he paid $48.17 and on the second occasion he paid $7.23 on merchandise combined valued at over $1,600.00, she said.

Brown surrendered without incident to officers with the Economic Crime Unit on Wednesday, according to police. Felix surrendered without incident on Thursday.

After being taken into official custody, each man was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Bail for Brown and Felix was set at $20,000.00 each. Unable to post bail, they were jailed pending advice-of-rights hearings in Superior Court.