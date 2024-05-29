Now it's 4 ... tropical waves in and around the Caribbean

SAN JUAN — A tropical wave currently over the western Caribbean is causing scattered showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, the Windward Passage and the southwestern Caribbean.

Smoke from agricultural fires over Central America is causing reduced visibilities over the Gulf of

Honduras.

The gradient between high pressure north of the area and lower pressure across the southwestern waters due to the extension of the Eastern Pacific monsoon into Colombia continues to support fresh to strong trade winds across the central Caribbean and moderate to fresh winds over the eastern waters.

Gentle to moderate winds are over the Gulf of Honduras while light to gentle winds dominate elsewhere over the northwestern waters. Seas are mainly moderate, except for rough seas to 9 feet over the south-central region.

Warm to hot conditions are expected across the islands today. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. AST for the northern and western portions of Puerto Rico, and St. Croix.

A tropical wave in the W Caribbean extends to the S of 21N with axis near 80W, moving westward at 10 to 15 knots. Scattered moderate convection is over the SW Caribbean south of 13N.

A tropical wave is in the central Atlantic extending from 01N to 14N with axis near 32W, moving westward at 15 to 20 knots. Scattered moderate convection is from 03N to 15N between 26W and

40W.



A tropical wave in the central Atlantic extends from 02N to 11N with axis near 55W, moving westward at about 15 knots. Scattered moderate convection is from 07N to 11N between 48W and 60W.







