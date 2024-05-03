Texas extradition action dismissed for Fadzai Makonyonga

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A judge has dismissed an extradition action after learning that the state of Texas rescinded a fugitive warrant in an identity theft case, Superior Court records show.

The extradition action began on New Year’s Eve, when federal agents notified Virgin Islands Police that a woman named Fadzai Makonyonga, 38, was in custody.

Agents discovered a warrant for her arrest issued by the state of Texas on October 16, which indicated that Makonyonga was wanted for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, in connection with an identity theft case.

Makonyonga was arrested and initially held without bail, and she waived extradition at a court hearing held on New Year’s Day. Judge Paula Norkaitis initially set bail at $10,000, as police had difficulty contacting the state of Texas due to the holidays. Bail was reduced to $1,000 on Jan. 3.

When prosecutors and the public defender’s office made contact with Texas authorities, they learned that officials in that state had rescinded the arrest warrant and it was no longer active, according to a dismissal order signed by Norkaitis on January 4.

Norkaitis dismissed the extradition action and ordered that the posted bail amount be returned, according to court records.