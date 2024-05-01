Trunk Bay ranked No. 1 in World’s 50 Best Beaches 2024

CRUZ BAY — The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has announced that Trunk Bay, located on St John, has been ranked No. 1 on the prestigious list of The World’s 50 Best Beaches 2024.

Presented by Banana Boat, this annual list, curated by a panel of travel experts, influencers, and enthusiasts, showcases the most breathtaking and sought-after beaches around the globe.

The ministry says Trunk Bay’s inclusion in this renowned ranking is a testament to its exceptional natural beauty and the unforgettable experiences it offers visitors.

aerial shot of the most beautiful Caribbean beach – Trunk Bay, St. John, US Virgin Islands, taken from a light aircraft

Known for its pristine white sand, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush tropical surroundings, Trunk Bay’s vibrant coral reefs and abundant marine life make it a hot spot for nature-driven snorkelers.

Visitors can take in the natural relaxation of the bay or explore the underwater world, teeming with colorful fish, and discover the famous underwater snorkeling trail.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate this honor! Trunk Bay and the many beaches across the US Virgin Islands hold a special place in the hearts of those who call our beautiful islands home as well as our returning visitors,” shares Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of the USVI Department of Tourism. “We have long regarded our beaches as some of the best in the world, and this recognition helps us share that with the world.”

Trunk Bay, St John, United States Virgin Islands.

Tine Holst, co-founder of The World’s 50 Best Beaches, adds, “The 2024 list is a reflection of the countless days spent by our judges, Beach Ambassadors, and World’s 50 Best team discovering beaches around the world. Our list will help inspire travelers to leave the beaten path behind and enjoy the most stunning and relaxing beaches on earth.”

Several Caribbean Islands have also made the prestigious 2024 World’s 50 Best Beaches list.

Here’s where other islands placed:

US Virgin Islands -Trunk Bay – #1

Anguilla -Meads Bay – #3

Turks and Caicos – Grace Bay – #17

Cayman Islands – Seven Mile Beach – #26

Curacao – Grote Knip – #27

Bermuda – Horseshoe Bay – #28

Anguilla – Maundays Bay – #30

Grenada – Grand Anse- #34

St Barth- Colombier Beach- #37

Bahamas- Pipe Creek Sandbar-#42

Dominican Republic- Cayo Levantado- #43

Cuba- Varadero Beach- #47

Aruba- Eagle Beach- #49

Have you visited any of these beaches? Please tell us what your experience was like!