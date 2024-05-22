U.S. governors urge Turks and Caicos to release Americans as Florida woman becomes 5th tourist arrested for ammo in luggage

COCKBURN TOWN — Three U.S. governors asked Turks and Caicos to show mercy to Americans arrested on the islands as a Florida woman became the fifth U.S. tourist to be charged with ammunition possession. Four of the detained Americans have admitted they brought the ammunition — but by mistake.

The governors of Pennsylvania, Virginia and Oklahoma sent a joint letter Tuesday addressed to the governor of Turks and Caicos, asking her to reconsider charges against three Americans from their states who currently face possible 12-year prison sentences — Bryan Hagerich, Tyler Wenrich and Ryan Watson.

“Like thousands of Americans each year, these individuals traveled to your beautiful territory for leisure,” the governors wrote. “We humbly ask that your government—in its wisdom—temper justice with mercy and recognize that these men made mistakes but had no apparent malicious intents.”

ARRESTED: Sharitta Shinise Grier, 45, of Orlando, Florida

The lawmakers’ plea came as the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police confirmed yet another American, 45-year-old Sharitta Shinise Grier of Orlando, Florida, was charged with one count of ammunition possession after two rounds were allegedly discovered in her luggage on Monday during a routine search at Howard Hamilton International Airport.

Grier, who was on her way back to Florida when she and her daughter (below) were detained, appeared in court Thursday, police said. Her next hearing is July 5.