Main offender given get-out-of-jail-free card by judge back in jail on domestic violence

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Despite the best efforts of a local judge to keep a main violent offender out on the streets of St. Thomas — diligent police officers once again clapped him back in jail — this time on a domestic violence charge.

Arnold Malone, 48, of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic violence and related charges, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The latest case against Malone began at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, when the Domestic Violence Unit was notified of a 26-year-old female who was assaulted by her boyfriend.

GOAT STREET SHOOTER SUSPECT: VIPD mug shot of Arnold Malone, 48, of St. Thomas.

“The female, who would only speak to a detective, stated that she and her boyfriend, Arnold Malone, were at her residence having a conversation in her bedroom,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The female victim stated that Malone became angry and began punching her in the head, neck, and shoulder multiple times.”

The female victim sustained injuries to her body and declined medical treatment, according to Freeman.

“The female victim expressed extreme fear for her safety, the safety of her two children, cousin, and her mother,” she said.

Malone surrendered himself without incident to officers assigned to the VIPD Domestic Violence Unit at 4:50 p.m. on Monday, police said.

The suspect was advised of his Constitutional Rights and declined to make a statement at the time of his arrest, according to police.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone having information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5536, 340-715-5535, or the Office of the Police Chief.