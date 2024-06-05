5 tropical waves in May means the hurricane season is primed for disturbances

SAN JUAN — The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is off to a mild start as forecasters on the first day of this year’s hurricane season predict no tropical cyclones for the next 48 hours.

The National Weather Services’ 8 a.m. outlook said the tropics should stay that way for the next seven days.

The season is expected to be a very active one, with the National Hurricane Center and all other meteorological outlets seeing potential records set for named storms.

National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical waves, according to the latest tropical discussion.

Though the weather is very hot in most places in the Virgin Islands today, several areas of northwestern Puerto Rico were under flash flood warnings earlier this week.

When does hurricane season start?

The Atlantic hurricane season starts today, June 1. The season ends November 30.

The Atlantic basin includes the northern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center also was tracking three tropical waves Saturday, June 1. Here’s the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m. June 1:

What is out there and where are they going?

Tropical wave 1: A far eastern Atlantic tropical wave is off the coast of Africa. It is moving westward at 17 mph.

A far eastern Atlantic tropical wave is off the coast of Africa. It is moving westward at 17 mph. Tropical wave 2: A central Atlantic tropical wave has recently entered the far southeastern Caribbean Sea.

A central Atlantic tropical wave has recently entered the far southeastern Caribbean Sea. Tropical wave 3: A Caribbean tropical wave stretches from near eastern Jamaica. It is moving westward at around 20 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

It’s too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the Virgin Islands or Puerto Rico from the tropical waves.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared. That advice is particularly important for what is expected to be a very active hurricane season.