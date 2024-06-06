Detained Dad bristles at Turks & Caicos’ notion that he was on ‘extended vacation’

COCKBURN TOWN — An American man recently freed after being detained for more than 100 days in Turks and Caicos after ammunition was found in his luggage slammed remarks describing his ordeal as an “extended vacation.”

Bryan Hagerich, 39, said Monday on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live” that the Turks and Caicos tourism board told a congressional delegation his detainment was “an extended vacation.”

“Being separated from my family for three and a half months,” Hagerich said, is “not what I call an extended vacation.”

Hagerich, a father of two from Pennsylvania, received a 52-week suspended sentence and a $6,700 fine after pleading guilty to possession of ammunition charge last week. He spent eight days in jail before posting bail.

Hagerich was on vacation with his wife and their two young children when stray hunting ammunition was discovered in his luggage in February.

Several U.S. lawmakers, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, worked behind the scenes to help free Hagerich and four other Americans charged in Turks and Caicos. A delegation of U.S. congressmen and senators traveled to Turks and Caicos to plead their case.

Turks and Caicos recently increased penalties for such offenses to a minimum of 12 years in prison, though Hagerich and another American were ultimately given relatively light sentences after their cases drew media attention.

Hagerich alleged an “anti-American sentiment,” saying police officers told him his detention was “merely” for money and political purposes.

He also criticized the U.S. State Department’s handling of the case, saying they were unresponsive until it became a national news story.

In Turks and Caicos Islands — a British territory — no firearms, weapons or stray bullets are allowed. Local authorities strictly enforce firearms and ammunition-related laws.

Turks and Caicos said in a statement that it is “the travelers’ responsibility to ensure their baggage is free” of weapons and ammunition, which is “strictly forbidden” without prior permission.

Even within the U.S., improperly secured and undeclared ammunition or firearms found by airport security can result in a fine and criminal referral.

Hagerich’s sentence provides hope for the three other Americans who remain in Turks and Caicos. The fifth person who had been charged was able to return to the U.S., citing terminal health issues.

Three other Americans, Ryan Watson, Michael Evans and Sharitta Shinise Grier, are awaiting hearings.

The Turks and Caicos Islands saw strong tourism arrival numbers in 2023, welcoming more than 1.5 million air arrivals and cruise visitors combined, according to Breaking Travel News.

By DAMITA MENEZES/News Nation

NewsNation’s Taylor Delandro, Stephanie Haines and Devan Markham contributed to this report.