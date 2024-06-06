Flash flood warning issued for St. Thomas: NWS

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — There is a flash flood warning in effect for St. Thomas until 10:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said on X. Between one and two inches of rain have already fallen and additional rainfall is expected.

An urban advisory was issued for St. Thomas and St. John until 8:30 a.m., according to the NWS. Minor flooding is expected due to excessive rainfall.

The Virgin Islands Port authority issued a “Travel Advisory” for St. Thomas and St. John because they are currently under a Flash Flood Warning.

“Heavy rains and flooding are being experienced in some areas,” VIPA said on X. “Our airports and seaports are open. Use caution on the roads. Please call your airline directly for flight information.”

Flooding was in several areas in and around Road Town, Tortola including Pockwood Pond, Towers, Sea Cows Bay, Prospect Reef and Carrot Bay.

Shower and thunderstorms will develop across the regional waters and portions of the islands today, the NWS said.

Hazy skies as a Saharan Air Layer will bring a drier airmass later today.

Heat Advisory from 10: 00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, a heat warning will be in effect for municipalities on the north and west coast of the main island from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (indices + 108°F).

Flooding was reported across Road Town, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

Particle of Sahara dust will move away from the region during the day today, giving way to a mass of dry air.

Showers and thunderstorms activity across the northwest of the island is possible in the afternoon hours.