‘Scary’ landing for passengers as American Airlines flight veers off runway in Jamaica

KINGSTON — It was a “rough” and “scary” landing for passengers on American Airlines flight 850 from Miami on Thursday night after the aircraft veered off the runway at the Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica amid heavy rainfall.

The airplane landed about 9:35 p.m., which was 1 hour 46 minutes later than it had been initially scheduled to arrive. The late arrival was reportedly due to delays at Miami International Airport.

The incident left the aircraft with damage to its engines, landing lights and other components. The extent of any injuries to passengers remains unclear at this time.

Richard Pandohie, a passenger on the flight, recounted the experience on social media platform X. He described the flight as “rough, even scary”, but expressed gratitude for the safe landing.

“Thankful that we landed safely despite significant damage to the plane.. the AA flight crew was calm and professional …life has a way of reminding us that every day is a blessing,” Pandohie wrote.

An investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the incident.

By RUDDY MATHISON/The Gleaner