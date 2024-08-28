Tropical wave expected to move through the USVI and Puerto Rico tomorrow

SAN JUAN — Surface high pressure over the Atlantic and a weak surface trough will promote moderate east winds through most of the workweek.

Passing showers will move across the coastal waters, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours, followed by afternoon shower development mainly downwind of the local islands each afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase across the local waters and passages from late this afternoon through tomorrow with the passage of a tropical wave.

An area of low pressure could form in the central portion of the Tropical Atlantic in a few days.

Thereafter, environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some slow development of

the system this weekend into early next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…20 percent.

TODAY

East winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Wave Detail: East 4 feet at 8 seconds and east 3 feet at 4 seconds. Scattered showers this morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

TONIGHT

East winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 4 feet at 8 seconds. Scattered showers.

THURSDAY

East winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 5 feet at 8 seconds and east 4 feet at 5 seconds.

THURSDAY NIGHT

East winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 5 feet at 8 seconds. Scattered showers after midnight.

FRIDAY

East winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 5 feet at 8 seconds. Scattered showers in the morning.

FRIDAY NIGHT

East winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 5 feet at 8 seconds. Scattered showers.

SATURDAY

East winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Scattered showers in the morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT

East winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Scattered showers.

SUNDAY

East winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Scattered showers in the morning.

SUNDAY NIGHT

East winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Scattered showers.

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

WESTERN ATLANTIC

An area of low pressure located a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda is producing a small area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Dry air and strong upper-level winds are expected to limit additional development of this system during the next day or so while the low moves northward to north-northeastward at around 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.