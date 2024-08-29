Samuel Rivera Jr. arrested for illegal gun possession

FREDERIKSTED — Police arrested a St. Croix man for illegal gun possession on Wednesday.

Samuel Rivera Jr., 32, was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began when members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Juvenile Investigation Bureau, and Patrol Division executed a warrant at Samuel Rivera Jr.’s residence on Wednesday, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Samuel Rivera Jr., 32, of St. Croix.

“During the execution of the search, a firearm was located in Rivera’s bedroom,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Police alleged that Rivera was involved with Ikoyo Matthias in a Castle Coakley robbery attempt but did not state when.

Rivera was immediately taken into official custody and advised of his Miranda Rights, according to Chichester. He was then booked and processed at the Mars Hill police headquarters.

Bail for Rivera was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A, Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Rivera is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court in Kingshill..