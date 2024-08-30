SNAP recipients to get ‘replacement’ benefits for outages caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services announced Thursday the issuance of replacement benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients affected by prolonged power outages caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto.

According to DHS, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has approved the mass replacement benefits for eligible recipients whose cases were approved on or before August 14, 2024. As a result, these SNAP recipients will receive 75 percent of their monthly allotment automatically loaded onto their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards on August 29, 2024.

The replacement benefits aim to assist those whose food was spoiled due to the extended electrical outages following the storm. VIDHS emphasized that it worked diligently to secure this relief by communicating the urgent needs of the community to federal authorities, who responded by authorizing the necessary support for impacted residents.

DHS also encouraged SNAP recipients to manage their benefits carefully, especially during the ongoing hurricane season, and to consider purchasing non-perishable items to better prepare for any future emergencies.

For any questions or concerns regarding the replacement benefits, SNAP recipients can contact the following numbers:

St. Croix: (340) 772-7100 Ext. 7159; 7166 or (340) 772-7120

St. Thomas: (340) 774-0930 Ext. 4303 or (340) 774-2399

St. John: (340) 774-0930 Ext. 4303, (340) 774-2399 or (340) 776-6334

Additionally, recipients can check their EBT card balance by calling 1-866-884-2868 or by logging on to the EBT app.