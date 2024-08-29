Two waves will become tropical storms – and maybe hurricanes – next week

SAN UAN — A tropical wave over the central Tropical Atlantic Ocean is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by early next week while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph and approaches the Lesser Antilles.

The system is then forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across portions of the eastern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.

MARINE FORECAST FOR THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

Surface high pressure over the Atlantic and a weak surface trough leaving the area will promote moderate east winds into the weekend.

During the day, expect showers to linger across the area as the tropical wave exits the region completely.

However, by the afternoon into evening hours, we anticipate a drier airmass to move across the islands reducing the chance of significant rainfall development early in the evening.

The passage of the next tropical wave could cause deteriorated marine conditions by midweek.

REST OF TODAY

East winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 5 feet at 7 seconds. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms late this morning, then isolated showers this afternoon.

TONIGHT

East winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas around 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 5 feet at 8 seconds. Scattered showers after midnight.

FRIDAY

East winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 5 feet at 8 seconds.

FRIDAY NIGHT

East winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 5 feet at 8 seconds. Scattered showers.

SATURDAY

East winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet, occasionally to 6 feet. Wave Detail: East 5 feet at 8 seconds. Scattered showers in the morning.

SATURDAY NIGHT

East winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas around 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Wave Detail: East 4 feet at 8 seconds. Scattered showers.

SUNDAY

East winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Scattered showers in the morning.

SUNDAY NIGHT

East winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Scattered showers.

MONDAY

East winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Scattered showers in the morning.

MONDAY NIGHT

East winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas around 4 feet, occasionally to 5 feet. Scattered showers.

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.