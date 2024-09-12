‘Fish storm’ Tropical Depression 7 could be a tropical storm today, NHC says

MIAMI — Just one day after Tropical Depression Seven formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center says the system could become a tropical storm today.

Currently located about 600 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, maximum sustained winds associated with TD7 are at 35 mph and the minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

TD7 is currently not affecting land, so there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

According to the NHC, the tropical depression is moving west-northwest at approximately 17 mph and is expected to gradually strengthen throughout the next 48 hours.

The system is expected to slow in its forward motion after that.

While it’s too early to know the exact path or intensity of this system, WESH 2’s First Warning Weather team is keeping a close eye on it.

In addition to TD7, the NHC is tracking now Tropical Depression Francine and multiple disturbances in the tropics.

Tropical Depression 7 today.