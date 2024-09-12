NHC monitoring Invest 92-L, Invest 94-L more in Atlantic

SAN JUAN — As Tropical Depression Francine starts to fall apart, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring additional areas of interest that have the potential to develop in the next few days.

Here’s everything you need to know about the formation chances and possible paths.

Invest 92-L: Central Tropical Atlantic

While Invest 92-L previously had a higher chance for development, the NHC says those chances will soon come to an end.

The weak area of low pressure is currently producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic. As the invest moves westward, the NHC says additional development is not likely.

Formation chances remain very low for Invest 92-L, holding at 0% for the next 48 hours and the next seven days.

Invest 94-L: East of the Leeward Islands

Invest 94-L is currently located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. While formation chances were slightly lower, the NHC said Thursday that showers and thunderstorms were becoming a bit more concentrated in this small area of low pressure.

However, formation chances remain very low for now. The NHC says the invest is expected to encounter nearby dry air, which could limit development as the system moves west-northwestward.

Additionally, the NHC says environmental conditions are expected to become even less conducive after that. For now, formation chances are very low, holding at just 20% for the next 48 hours and seven days.

Invest 93-L (Now Tropical Depression Seven)

Invest 93-L formed into Tropical Depression Seven on Wednesday.

Currently west of the Cabo Verde Islands, TD7 is showing signs of becoming more organized, which prompted the upgrade.

Offshore the Southeastern United States

Additionally, the NHC said they were monitoring a non-tropical area of low pressure that could form along a residual frontal boundary a few hundred miles off the U.S. coast.

After that, some subtropical or even tropical development is possible, the NHC said. This would likely occur as the system meanders over the Gulf Stream or drifts slowly northward.

Formation chances remain low, sitting at near 0% for the next 48 hours and only 30% in the next seven days.