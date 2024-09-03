French ambassador to Haiti, known for his frankness, outreach, bids adieu after 3 years

PORT-AU-PRINCE — During the three years Fabrice Mauriès has served as the French ambassador to Haiti, his nation’s presence hasn’t always been well received, and Washington at times appeared to have paid France little heed when trying to rally the international community around the troubled country’s crises.

But as Mauriès prepares to bid adieu as France’s emissary to Haiti, the diplomat, known for his frankness in discussions with members of the country’s political class, can say he tried to speak to everybody, from a twice-deposed president to a rabble-rousing presidential candidate.

Among the last encounters Mauriès had as he wound down his diplomatic tour this month was a meeting with Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the twice-exiled former president whose supporters still blame France for his second exile after he demanded reparations for Haiti’s independence debt to the European power. He has also held conversations with Jean-Charles Moïse, the former presidential candidate whose involvement in the current nine-member Transitional Presidential Council was key as the 15-member Caribbean Community helped Haiti’s political and civil leaders forge a transition to restore order.

“I tried to speak to as many people as possible,” Mauriès said. “First to understand, second to convince that it was time to work toward elections and fight against violence, third to fix what is broken.”

Mauriès is ending his diplomatic tour in Port-au-Prince after arriving in the country in September 2021. He’s being replaced by Antoine Michon, France’s chargé d’affaires at the Organization of American States. Mauriès’ tenure in Haiti has been challenging, from the spreading gang violence and growing number of killings and displaced persons to the near collapse of the government earlier this year.

“My dominant feeling is one of unfinished business,” Mauriès said. “I am leaving the front lines while in the middle of a war, a war against abject violence, crime and widespread cynicism. I continue thinking that any way out of these… crises requires a moral perspective and thinking about the reasons why Haiti and why only Haiti in the region is in this situation. How is it not possible to be outraged daily?”

Despite the recent reconfiguration of the government and forced resignation of former Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Haiti continues to struggle with governing itself. The presidential council is under a cloud of scandal. Prime Minister Garry Conille is trying to restore security and prepare the country for elections. Financial aid to deal with the humanitarian crisis and support an armed multinational security force headed by Kenya has been slow in coming.

At a farewell reception Mauriès hosted Friday at the ambassador’s residence, the guests included two members of the presidential council, a former president under Canadian sanctions and former ministers and members of parliament, as well as the ambassadors of the United States and Spain.

The disparate group, Mauriès said, reflected both his approach to his job and Paris’ policy of tapping into Haiti’s fractious politics in hopes of better understanding the factions and issues fueling the crises. Neither has been easy. Some Haitians and foreign diplomats have criticized the approach.

And while security remains a top priority for many Haitians, Mauriès believes the government has been a key part of the problem.

“Haiti is a dream for libertarians: No state, no regulation,” he said. “As long as there are no global awareness that the restoration of the state should be the number one priority, no one will succeed.”

Delphine Gardère, CEO of Rhum Barbancourt, said Mauriès’ curiosity “led him to understand the complexities of the Haitian political and cultural chessboard, which enabled him to hold high level meetings across the board without avoiding the tough conversations.”

“Over the years I’ve seen many ambassadors come and go from Haiti. Fabrice Mauriès stands unique in his knowledge of some of the most unspoken intricacies of Haiti,” the businesswoman said. “His sincerity and directness is also something that I personally appreciate.”

Before being posted to Haiti Mauriès was France’s ambassador to Peru. He also served at the French Embassy in Beijing between 2003-06, before being serving as deputy director for Southeast Asia. His next assignment is as ambassador to Gabon, a former French colony in West Africa and an assignment he requested.

In his departing speeches, Mauriès highlighted “the excellent bonds” of friendship between Haiti and France, and relations he says have been strengthened throughout his mandate in areas such as culture, education and support to the Haiti National Police.

By JACQUELINE CHARLES/Miami Herald