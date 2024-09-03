Strong tropical wave shifts to the west

SAN JUAN — A tropical wave over the far eastern Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for development, and

a tropical depression could form later this week while the disturbance moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

This system could produce locally heavy rains and gusty winds across portions of the Cabo

Verde Islands in a day or two.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.



Central Tropical Atlantic Ocean

Another tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Some slow development is possible during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward.

By the end of the week, however, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for additional development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

Caribbean Sea

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola and portions of the central Caribbean Sea.

This system is expected to move westward, and a tropical depression could form when it reaches the western Caribbean Sea and the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this week or over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…40 percent.