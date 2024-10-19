Hazardous marine conditions existed in the USVI and Puerto Rico when Invest 94L passed

SAN JUAN — The Coast Guard cautions recreational boaters, fishermen, beachgoers and water sports enthusiasts in U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico of potential high-surf and dangerous rip currents associated with tropical wave, Invest 94L, starting Thursday and through the weekend.

“We caution people to be mindful and not take this approaching tropical weather disturbance for granted,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nathan Borders, Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center chief. “Before going out on the water, check for the latest weather updates and advisories, and heed warning signs at beaches. Also, we caution people to stay clear of coastal rock formations this weekend as we anticipate higher surf conditions and dangerous rip currents in the eastern and northern coasts of U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.”

For Thursday, the National Weather Service is advising to expect deteriorating marine conditions due to tropical wave, Invest 94L. Small craft should exercise caution across the northeastern offshore Atlantic waters, late tonight. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone particularly northern and eastern Puerto Rico, eastern Vieques, and Culebra. will increase the potential for showers and thunderstorms. Hazardous Weather Outlook

Friday through Wednesday, tropical wave, Invest 94L, will increase the potential for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, elevating the risk of flooding, gusty winds, and lightning. Marine conditions will deteriorate as well, particularly for the offshore Atlantic waters. A cold front and increasing moisture will combine to bring even more showers and thunderstorms from the weekend into next week. A northerly swell will arrive late in the weekend and early next week, deteriorating marine and coastal conditions. The risk of heat will persist through the forecast period, except on periods with dense clouds. Marine conditions will deteriorate again on Sunday and Monday, as a northerly swell arrives. The risk of rip current will be moderate.

The Coast Guard Rescue Sub-Center contact number to report a distress or rescue situation in Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands is 787-289-2041, and VHF Channel 16 is the international distress frequency to report maritime emergencies. Social media is not an appropriate means of reporting distress.

Beware of rip currents. A rip current is a powerful channel of water that flows quickly away from shore. They often occur at low spots or breaks in the sandbar. Any object or person caught in a rip current can be pulled out into deeper seas. If you become caught in a rip current, do not panic. The way to escape a rip current is to swim parallel to the shore. Once you are away from the force of the rip current, begin to swim back to the beach. Do not attempt to swim directly against the current, as you can become easily exhausted, even if you are a strong swimmer.

Stay informed. The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio and Internet. Boaters can monitor its progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

For the latest forecast advisories and weather updates for AL94, visit the National Hurricane Center website. You can also follow NWS San Juan online: Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and their website here.

Hurricane season is not over yet, and resilience means staying prepared throughout the whole year. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October. For more information about hurricane preparedness, visit NOAA’s and FEMA’s websites where you can find widgets that provide hurricane tracks and other updates.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBHmNm9Gqi4.