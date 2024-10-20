Child Passenger Safety Week observed in the U.S. Virgin Islands

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD)/Office of Highway Safety’s (VIOHS) and Child Passenger Safety (CPS) Technicians provided free car seat safety checks to caregivers with young children in recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week.

Nationwide, a concerted focus is placed on distributing education, resources and services that

promote child transportation laws, reducing risks for crash injuries and fatalities. However, in

the territory, these services are offered throughout the year.

On Seat Check Saturday, CPS Technicians assisted caregivers with children in car seats at the Wendy’s parking lot on St. Croix and at the Edith Williams Alternative Academy on St. Thomas.

Data collected from the events showed that 94.7% of the car seats checked had usage errors that could cause harm to child crash victims.

“At this rate, if you have a car seat, it is likely that your child may be riding at risk,” VIOHS Occupant Protection Coordinator Denise Gomes said. “Each caregiver that we assisted was well-intentioned, thinking

that their young passengers were safe by virtue of being in a safety seat. A free 20-minute safety check can save families a lifetime of regret.”

Common errors included loose installation, loose or twisted straps, misplaced chest clip, and failure to utilize all clips and buckles. Booster seats were also issued to caregivers in need.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), car crashes are the number one cause of pediatric fatalities.

NHTSA data also found that car seats and booster seats are proven to reduce the risk of crash-related injuries for this fragile group.

However, even the best car seat will not save a child if not used according to manufacturer’s instructions.

CPSTs are certified to assist caregivers with the safe selection, use and installation of these life-saving devices.

For more information about child passenger safety or to schedule a car seat safety check, contact the Virgin Islands Office of Highway Safety through Director Daphne O’Neal at [email protected], or Occupant Protection Planner/Coordinator Denise Gomes at [email protected].

You may also contact the office via telephone at 340-473-7383.