Department of Human Services announces change to SNAP income guidelines

CHRISTIANSTED — Government House held the weekly live press briefing from Government House in St. Croix on Tuesday.

VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen, Department of Human Services Commissioner Averil George and Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis were welcomed to the set by Government House spokesman Richard Motta.

In his remarks, Jaschen told territorial residents of a heat advisory in effect, especially on St. Croix,

between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Individuals who are sensitive to heat should remain indoors in air

conditioning, wear lightweight loose-fitting clothing and hydrate while the advisory is in effect, Jaschen said.

He also advised of an approaching low pressure weather system known as Invest 94L, which is developing in the Atlantic Ocean and headed westward toward the Lesser Antilles. This system is not expected to develop into a tropical depression until later in the week. He urged continued vigilance as the Territory continues to inch closer to the end of Hurricane Season 2024.

Invest 94L continues moving west across Atlantic while tropical system brews in western Caribbeanhttps://t.co/JzoKG4AdUM pic.twitter.com/OuXjp67BKn — John McCarthy (@EducatedGuest93) October 16, 2024

Jaschen also reminded viewers of The Great ShakeOut: this year’s national ShakeOut Day is October 17, when

millions of people worldwide will participate in earthquake drills at work, school, or home. At 10:17 a.m. (local

time) on 10/17, millions of people across the world will practice earthquake safety

Commissioner George announced that the U.S. Virgin Islands has officially raised the gross income threshold

for SNAP benefits from 130% to 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, effective October 1, 2024.

“This is a significant move to ensure that more working families can access the assistance they need,” George said, adding that this increase comes at a critical time when the cost of living is rising. “More households will qualify for food assistance, meaning fewer families will have to choose between putting food on the table and meeting other essential needs.”

She urged individuals to check their eligibility for SNAP based on the income guideline changes.

“I am thrilled to announce the official opening of the St. John Multipurpose Center on October 28, 2024,”

George said. “This center is a major development for the people of St. John, bringing essential DHS services directly to the island. The Cruz Bay St. John Multipurpose Center will serve as a central hub for vital services

like SNAP, Medicaid, childcare assistance, and more, ensuring that the community has easy access to health

and human services.”

The Region II Head Start Conference will take place in St. Thomas from October 28-30, 2024. This conference

is a big deal as it supports Head Start and Early Head Start programs operating in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, New York, and New Jersey.”

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Cruz Bay Head Start will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in Cruz Bay on St. John.

Motta said that addressing the needs of the most vulnerable in our community – children and seniors –

is a key goal of Governor Bryan and Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach.

This past Wednesday, Governor Albert Bryan launched the Virgin Islands Commission on Aging, a critical

advocacy body dedicated to prioritizing the needs of the Territory’s aging population. Led by Special Projects

Coordinator Clint Ferris, the commission has established its leadership team, with Troy DeChabert-Schuster of

AARP Virgin Islands serving as interim chair.

“Governor Bryan has made it clear,” Motta said. “As our community ages, it’s our responsibility to enhance

services, resources, and infrastructure for our seniors. This commission will play a pivotal role in shaping those

recommendations and advocating for the necessary funding.”

Motta said the administration is also committed to initiatives like digital literacy workshops, which are vital for

keeping seniors connected in today’s ever evolving digital landscape.

Dr. Esther Ellis, on behalf of Commissioner of Health Justa Encarnacion, presented information about the

number of dengue cases in the territory, which is on the rise. With 97 cases on St. Thomas, 37 cases on St.

John and 4 cases on St. Croix, Dr. Ellis said with the recent rainy weather, it’s crucial for residents to know how

to protect themselves.

Symptoms of dengue go from mild to severe and can be life threatening. Joint pain, vomiting, headache and rash with fever are all potential signs of dengue. Seek medical attention. To prevent being bitten by the mosquito that carries dengue, wear long sleeved shirts and pants, use EPA-approved insect

repellent and remove standing water from outside your home.

The Chikungunya virus is also transmitted from human to human through the bite of an infected mosquito. The availability of the Chikungunya vaccine is timely and can be obtained from the VI Department of Health free of charge.

Additionally, Dr. Ellis advised that Bird Flu H5N1 has been found in the mainland U.S. There are no signs or

cases in the USVI. It’s possible that animal to human transmission occurs among those who work with animals.

Anyone in contact with infected animals should wear PPE – eye protection or gloves.