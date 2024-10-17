Health Department observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month, emphasizes early detection

CHRISTIANSTED — Cancer remains the second leading cause of death in our community, with breast cancer being the second most common form.

The Virgin Islands Department of Health continues its vital mission to educate both women and men on the life-saving power of early detection.

“Early detection remains a priority in our efforts to address cancer care in the territory,” Lyna Fredericks, director of the VIDOH’s Chronic Disease Prevention Division, said. “This year, we introduced the USVI Cancer Plan, which outlines our strategy to collaborate with government and community partners to tackle the cancer burden here in the Virgin Islands.”

The USVI Cancer Plan, which is available online at https://doh.vi.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/US-Virgin-Islands-Cancer-Plan.pdf , emphasizes health equity, expanding access to care, and enhancing data collection to better guide decisions on programs and policies.

“However, even with these initiatives in place, women aged 40 and older must take the personal step of performing regular breast self-exams and scheduling annual mammograms,” VI Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said. “This month especially, we are urging all women aged 40 and older, and younger women with a family history of breast or other cancer, to prioritize getting their mammograms. It’s important to note that men can also get breast cancer. If there is a family history of breast cancer, we encourage them to speak with their healthcare provider.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Virgin Islands Department of Health is holding events on St. Thomas and St. Croix to heighten awareness about the importance of early detection.

“We also want to reaffirm our commitment to those battling breast cancer, as well as to survivors and their caregivers,” said Commissioner Encarnacion. “A breast cancer diagnosis is life-altering, and we stand with them, advocating for greater support.”

The VI Department of Health will hold the following events in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and Trunk-n-Treat, set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2024, beginning at Emile Griffith Park on St. Thomas.

Third Annual Men’s & Women’s Health Affair scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at the University of Virgin Islands’ Great Hall on St. Croix.

Stomp Out Breast Cancer Awareness Walk, in collaboration with the Juan F. Luis Hospital, is set for 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2024, beginning at the Viya Building on St. Croix.

For more information, you can visit the Virgin Islands Department of Health’s website at www.doh.vi.gov