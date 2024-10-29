‘Disgusted:’ Offensive remarks about Puerto Rico at Trump rally ignite furor in Florida GOP

MIAMI — A comedian’s offensive comments about Puerto Rico at a Donald Trump rally Sunday night have sparked outrage among Republicans in Florida, home to the largest population of Puerto Ricans in the continental United States.

Opening for the former president at Madison Square Garden, Tony Hinchcliffe described the American territory as a “floating island of garbage.” U.S. Reps. Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar of Miami — who encouraged voters at an event in West Miami on Saturday to vote for Trump — condemned the remarks and said that they do not reflect GOP values.

“This is not a joke. It’s completely classless and in poor taste. Puerto Rico is the crown jewel of the Caribbean and home to many of the most patriotic Americans I know,” said Gimenez. Salazar said she was “disgusted” by the remarks. Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said the joke had “bombed” because it was unfunny and untrue, and pledged to “always do whatever I can do to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island.”

Hinchcliffe also made racist and vulgar remarks about immigrants as well as Latinos, Jews, and African Americans during his 11-minute performance. The reactions to the “island of garbage“ comment from local Republicans underscore the influence of the hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rican eligible voters in Florida. In recent years the GOP has made efforts to reach a diverse coalition of Hispanics to secure the state as a Republican stronghold. Puerto Ricans are the second largest bloc of Hispanic voters in the state after Cubans.

In a statement to the Miami Herald, a Trump campaign spokesperson said that Hinchcliffe’s joke about Puerto Rico does not “reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

President Joe Biden got significant support among Puerto Ricans in the 2020 election. But four years ago, Trump made inroads in parts of Central Florida, home to many Puerto Ricans, leading Republicans in the state to believe there was an opportunity to increase support for the GOP in the upcoming November election.

The reaction to Sunday’s comments raised concerns that those gains could be harmed only eight days away from the election. La Mesa Boricua de Florida, a political advocacy group for Puerto Ricans in the state, said in a statement that Hinchcliffe’s comments were a “major insult” the group would not take lightly.

“Trump must not forget that in Florida around 800,000 Puerto Ricans have the ability to exercise their right to vote,” the organization said.

Democratic Rep. Darren Soto, the first Puerto Rican congressman from Florida, said on X that the “Floridarican community also takes note of this MAGA attack on Puerto Ricans on the mainland and the island” ahead of the November 5 election.

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris wooed Puerto Rican voters in Pennsylvania, the U.S. state with the third largest population of people with roots on the island. After the Trump rally, she released plans to encourage affordable housing, strong economic growth, and more access to federal programs for Puerto Rico, as well as a video addressing Puerto Rican voters.

“Puerto Rico is home to some of the most talented, innovative, and ambitious people in our nation. And Puerto Ricans deserve a president who sees and invests in that strength,” said Harris.

On Sunday evening, several high-profile Puerto Ricans threw their support to Harris, including singers Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Luis Fonsi. Meanwhile, Puerto Rican rap star Bad Bunny reposted Harris’ video four times.

In 2017, Trump threw rolls of paper towels into a crowd while visiting Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, an act that was seen on the island and elsewhere in the country as insulting A former Department of Homeland Security official under Trump also said that he called Puerto Rico “dirty,” its residents “poor,” and inquired whether the American territory could be swapped for Greenland.

By SYRA ORTIZ BLANES/Miami Herald

Miami Herald staff writer Max Greenwood contributed to this story.