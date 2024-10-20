Disturbing video shows 3 suspects fatally shooting 26-year-old man at gas station

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are looking for three masked suspects wanted for fatally shooting a man at a gas station in Bovoni on Saturday night.

Venquon N. Richardson of St. Thomas was positively identified by a family member as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 8:35 p.m., when 911 dispatchers got a report of multiple gunshots fired in Bovoni, according to the VIPD.

Law enforcement units traveled to Gas Works in Bovoni and discovered an unresponsive Richardson on the ground, police said.

Screen shot of gas station surveillance video released by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

“Emergency Medical Technicians, who were on the scene, concluded that the male did not have any vital signs,’ VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Richardson “appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” according to the VIPD.

The VIPD released graphic surveillance video of the shooting to the press, because it was “currently being shared on social media platforms in reference to the shooting at Gas Works in Bovoni,” according to Director Dratte.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to please contact 911. the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or here.