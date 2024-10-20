Police investigating fatal ambush shooting of 67-year-old man on a bike in Golden Rock

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating the fatal ambush shooting of a 67-year-old St. Croix man on a bike in a Golden Rock residential neighborhood early this morning.

Walton “Selah” Macedon was positively identified by a family member as the homicide victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 7:42 a.m., when 911 dispatchers got a ShotSpotter notification about a Golden Rock residential area and “several calls of people running and someone on the ground,” according to the VIPD.

and while on scene discovered a black male on the ground with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for medical treatment where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The VIPD and Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services (VIFEMS) responded immediately to the crime scene.

“Walton Macedon was leaving his home near the District Court in Golden Rock on his bicycle for his routine Sunday ride when he was ambushed and shot multiple times,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) detectives are actively investigating this fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to please contact 911, or CIB at 340-778-4950, or Crime

Stoppers at 1-800-222-8744 (TIPS).